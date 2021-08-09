Volunteer Hub: Aug. 9 -15

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

WOOLMAN AT SIERRA FRIENDS CENTER

Building restoration

Woolman seeks to both inspire and to prepare individuals to work for peace, justice, and environmental sustainability, and to deepen their personal and spiritual growth. Volunteer to help bring back Woolman at Sierra Friends Center. Woolman has been hard at work with some amazing volunteers and staff getting all the debris cleared and ready for rebuilding. With so much work still ahead of us, we are calling out to this generous community to help in the restoration of our buildings. Tools provided or bring your favorites to use. All skill levels are welcome. Jobs include power washing porches and building exterior; painting building interior and exterior, including floors, ceilings, and walls; cleaning up landscaping; cleaning old furniture; cleaning classrooms; setting up new furniture and appliances; moving and reducing the number of bunk beds; repairing benches, steps, and stages. There are many options for volunteering depending on interests and abilities. We welcome all. Each volunteer who donates 40-plus hours will be offered a Woolman T-shirt. Each volunteer who donates four-plus hours of time will be offered a free yoga class, and access to the incredible swimming pond. Plus to express our gratitude, a virtual or real hug — your preference. Times are 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, 13075 Woolman Lane in Nevada City. Please drive 10 mph on Woolman Lane. Contact Mei Martinez, meim@woolman.org , 925-588-4263 COVID-19 requirements will apply. More details at the Volunteer Hub.

FREED

Phone reassurance program





Volunteer from the comfort of home. With just a couple of hours each week and a listening ear, you can make a difference for isolated seniors and people with disabilities in our community. Phone reassurance volunteers call a small group of folks to check in each week. Usually these are short conversations, but sometimes people have more to talk about. Get to know your neighbors and enjoy greater connection and security in this time of increased isolation. You can call from home during weekday business hours. Orientation and ongoing trainings are offered, as well as the support of FREED staff and fellow volunteers. Applicants are required to pass a criminal background check and provide three character references.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Sell tamales at the Nevada County Fair

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. Interfaith Food Ministry has a booth at the Nevada County Fair on Treat Street. IFM is partnering with Hola Tortillas of Nevada City to sell tamales and other treats during the fair. Volunteers are needed to sell tamales during the fair. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday. Volunteers will have free entrance to the fair on the day they work. Be part of this fun and exciting IFM fundraiser. Volunteers will report to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. Shift days: Wednesday through Sunday. Shift times: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m., or 6:30 to 10 p.m. Questions? Contact Naomi Cabral at naomidd.ifm@gmail.com or 530-870-0177.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point