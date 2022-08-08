Volunteer Hub: Aug. 8-14

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

CANCER AID THRIFT SHOP

Cashier, sorter, receiver

Cancer Aid’s mission is to provide assistance to Nevada County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. CATS provides financial aid and loans out home health equipment. Cancer Aid Thrift Shop has been financially supporting Nevada County cancer patients for over 50 years with proceeds from the thrift shop. The Thrift Shop is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They would like to reopen on Saturdays with enough volunteers. Cancer Aid needs men and women who can volunteer either a half day or full day on weekdays or Saturdays. Full day shift is 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and half day is either 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteer duties include receiving donations; sorting, pricing donations; as well as displaying and organizing items. No experience is required, just the desire to give your time to help our local cancer patients. Please consider joining Cancer Aid’s team of friendly, caring Thrift Shop volunteers.

THE CURIOUS FORGE

Infrastructure volunteer

The Curious Forge nonprofit creates programs for youth and other nonprofits to support the resiliency of learning by doing and creating what matters to them. Infrastructure volunteers serve as handypersons; fixing things, maintaining equipment, helping complete tasks as needed for the whole space. Volunteers support the forge in general by following procedures and improving the areas of making that we have. The Curious Forge is at 13024 Bitney Springs Road in Nevada City. Volunteers are expected to work six hours a week, at a dedicated time. Responsibilities and duties include fixing and maintaining equipment; building; moving equipment; cleaning; sorting; and generally working on the space; communicating with the executive team clearly and regularly; sharing tasks with other volunteers as needed. Experience as a handyman or experience in woodworking or metal shops a plus. Ideal candidates have some ability or interest in repairing equipment and knowledge of safety or OSHA a plus. We orient on being in the forge and requirements for their area. All names go thru Megan’s Law database.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Construction Crew Volunteer

Do you like working with your hands? Are you someone who wants to make a difference in their community? Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is looking for construction volunteers who want to help build affordable housing for hard working local families. Volunteers at our construction sites come from all walks of life — some with building skills; many others with just a desire to learn and give back. The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. A Habitat for Humanity house is a hand up for families who — many of them for the very first time — are achieving a decent, affordable place to live. A stable, affordable home is crucial for a family forging a path to a better life. By partnering with us, families seize the opportunity and possibility that a decent, affordable home represents.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point