Volunteer Hub: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Bear Yuba Land Trust

Trail Stewardship Team: Rebuild Independence Trail

BYLT needs your help to rebuild the beloved Independence Trail that was severely damaged by the Jones Fire. Volunteers are invited to “Express Interest” in the opportunity and will be contacted once COVID and field conditions allow us to begin work on the trail. The Trail Stewardship Team builds new trails and maintains over 45 miles of trails in Nevada and Yuba counties. This volunteer opportunity is excellent for those who seek to learn new skills, work out in nature and contribute positively to outdoor recreation opportunities. Tasks include using loppers, shovels, rakes, saws and McLeods to build and maintain trail corridors. Volunteers will be working outside in rugged terrain. Volunteers work directly with the land access manager and the trails coordinator. Volunteer days are typically hosted on BYLT-managed trails in the community.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. IFM is urgently needing food distribution/delivery volunteers. This position would be working from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Volunteers are also needed for: packing and sorting (7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday) and grocery store delivery (7 to 9 a.m., seven days a week).

IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

One Source-Empowering Caregivers

Volunteer care specialist training

Volunteer care specialists provide respite care so people who care for a loved one at home can have some time for themselves — for self-care, errands, socializing, and so on. As companion caregivers volunteer care specialists do not provide medical care. Prospective volunteer care specialists must complete the volunteer training program. The next training is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. All aspects of this program will be adapted for COVID-19 protocols as needed. Volunteers must go through training; pass a background check; and commit to being a respite companion for one year, four hours per week. The training program covers a wide range of topics including: caring for the caregiver; listening skills and self-care as a volunteer; family systems and communication; Illness, aging, cognitive loss, and behavior management; spirituality, grief, and bereavement; and more.

South Yuba River Citizens League

Yuba River Clean-Up: Sept. 16-27

Protect your happy place! SYRCL unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. Keeping volunteers and the community safe from the spread of COVID-19 for the annual Yuba River Clean-Up is SYRCL’s number one concern. Therefore, rather than one day of fun, this year’s clean-up will be spread across 12 days from September 16-27. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to with this clean-up model, protecting volunteers while they protect the Yuba River. The South Yuba River has seen an unprecedented number of visitors this summer, leaving behind unsightly litter and garbage on beaches and trails. SYRCL is calling on the community to help “Protect Your Happy Place” by signing up for the South Yuba River Citizens League 23rd Annual Yuba River Cleanup September 16-27. This summer, beaches and trails have been littered with shopping bags, straws, cigarette butts, bottles, glass, picnic trash and more. Volunteers have 12 days to choose from or are welcome to sign up for multiple days. Interested candidates can sign up at the Volunteer Hub, then complete your registration process with SYRCL.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point