Volunteer Hub: Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

NEVADA COUNTY PETS IN NEED

Thrift Store Cashier

The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need (NCPIN) is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy; and to keep pets and families together. Volunteer thrift store cashiers are needed at the NCPIN Dollar Thrift Store, located at 434 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. Prospective volunteers will be interviewed and trained. Responsibilities include operating basic cash register, keeping racks and shelves tidy, restocking racks and shelves, and bagging purchased items. Must be comfortable with a busy, active work environment. Shift days/times: Tuesday and Saturday 11am-3pm; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10am-4pm. Looking for volunteers to work shifts of 3 to 4 hours once or twice a week, or fill in when needed.

Processor for Thrift Store Donations

Volunteers are needed to process donations to the NCPIN Dollar Thrift Store, located at 434 Colfax Ave, Grass Valley. Responsibilities include inspecting donated clothing for stains, rips, etc; hanging clothing; distributing hung clothing onto categorized racks; sorting linens and other donated items as needed; stocking store racks and shelves as needed; and receiving and processing donations. Shift days/times: Tuesday and Saturday 11am-3pm; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10am-4pm. Looking for volunteers to work shifts of 3 to 4 hours once or twice a week, or fill in when needed.

GOLD COUNTRY SENIOR SERVICES

Volunteer Meal Packer for Meals on Wheels Program

Gold Country Senior Services, Inc. (formerly Gold Country Community Services) provides essential programs that meet the basic needs of seniors living in Western Nevada County. GCSS ensures older adults have nutritional meals, warm homes, social interaction, and a greater sense of security. Under direction from the Nutrition Manager, the Meals on Wheels Volunteer Packer will help pack meals to homebound participants. Meals are packed and delivered every Tuesday and Thursday, and every 2nd Wednesday of each month. Packing time: 8:30am – 11am. Volunteer duties include assisting kitchen staff with packing meals; helping count meals and gather information needed before deliveries; assisting with loading into the Meals on Wheels drivers’ vehicles; and assisting with cleaning and sanitizing tables and carts. Ideal candidates should be able to follow directions, lift and carry 25 pounds, and follow procedures and instructions as directed by staff. Volunteers must complete application form, a background check, and required trainings. Come help support in assisting seniors in our community!

Volunteer Driver for Meals on Wheels Program

Under direction from the Nutrition Manager, the Meals on Wheels Volunteer Driver will be delivering meals to homebound participants. Meals are delivered every Tuesday and Thursday, and every 2nd Wednesday of each month. Time of deliveries: 10:30am – 1pm. No set day commitment needed, and substitute drivers are welcome. Volunteer responsibilities include arriving at the appropriate time for your route; assuring accurate count and other important information before delivery; confirming any special instructions with staff; delivering meals in a timely manner (within 2 hours per food safety regulations); documenting food temperatures; following confidentiality procedures for seniors and agency; occasionally delivering additional, non-food items such as pet food. Ideal candidates have a desire to support seniors in our community; are proficient in both written and visual driving directions; and are familiar with Nevada County and/or have a navigation app. All volunteers must complete an application form, use their own vehicle, complete a background check as well as required online training. DMV driving record printout, current and valid driver’s license, and proof of vehicle insurance required. Drivers are eligible for mileage reimbursement under the program if interested.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point