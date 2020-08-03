Volunteer Hub: Aug. 3-9

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

ReStore Volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

Sierra Roots

Thursday Lunches

Sierra Roots is committed to providing a secure and safe place for people who are chronically homeless. Sierra Roots is continuing to provide lunch on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to people who are experiencing homelessness. Lunches are held at First Baptist Church, 300 Main St., Nevada City. Express interest at the Volunteer Hub and Sierra Roots will get in touch with details on how you can help.

FREED

Phone Reassurance Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities. Compassionate volunteers are needed to make phone calls to isolated seniors and people with disabilities who are isolated and need additional social contact and check-ins on their wellbeing. Contact FREED to volunteer for the Phone Reassurance Program. There are a total of 15 shifts available: Monday through Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 3 p.m. Volunteers must complete an application process that requires a criminal background check and positive character references; an orientation; and ongoing monthly trainings.

Nevada County Public Health Department

Stay Home and Save Lives

The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home and Save Lives Volunteer, you will agree to stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community; limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household to help break the chain of infection; share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer. Bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment. To sign up click the “Express Interest” button at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org. You can also work as a virtual group to increase participation — challenge your friends and family to sign up with you as a group. Share on social media to let your friends, family, and community know you are doing your part to combat COVID-19. For more information and resources, visit the Volunteer Hub at connectingpoint.org or call 211.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point