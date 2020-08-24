Volunteer Hub: Aug. 24-30

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations who still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

South Yuba River Citizens League

Yuba River Clean-Up: Sept. 16-27

Protect your happy place! SYRCL unites the community to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed. Keeping volunteers and the community safe from the spread of COVID-19 for the annual Yuba River Clean-Up is SYRCL’s number one concern. Therefore, rather than one day of fun, this year’s clean-up will be spread across 12 days from Sept. 16-27. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to with this clean-up model, protecting volunteers while they protect the Yuba River. The South Yuba River has seen an unprecedented number of visitors this summer, leaving behind unsightly litter and garbage on beaches and trails. SYRCL is calling on the community to help “Protect Your Happy Place” by signing up for the South Yuba River Citizens League 23rd Annual Yuba River Cleanup Sept. 16-27. This summer, beaches and trails have been littered with shopping bags, straws, cigarette butts, bottles, glass, picnic trash and more. Volunteers have 12 days to choose from or are welcome to sign up for multiple days. Interested candidates can sign up at the Volunteer Hub, then complete your registration process with SYRCL.

Scooter’s Pals

Fosters and foster back-ups for dogs

Scooter’s Pals provides, as resources allow, foster and forever homes for abused or abandoned dogs. Fostering is the biggest challenge in animal rescue. Scooter’s Pals is always looking for a great foster parent or parents. They need reliable, caring, patient, dog-savvy people who will open their heart and home to a rescue dog. Brief training required. Fostering is a great opportunity to see if you would eventually like to adopt an animal. Perhaps you have not had an animal for a long time and would like to reintroduce yourself to pets, or perhaps you have never had an animal and would like to see if it’s for you. Fosters will work with a mentor and be provided food and veterinary care for their animal. Foster back-ups are needed to temporarily take a foster dog while a foster parent might be out of town for a few days or on vacation. Volunteers must be in western Nevada County or Sacramento County (to volunteer at a partner rescue organization).

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point