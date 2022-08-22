Volunteer Hub: Aug. 22-28

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

CHILD ADVOCATES OF NEVADA COUNTY

Court Appointed Special Advocate (training starts late September)

Child Advocates of Nevada County’s CASA Program is accepting applicants for the Fall 2022 CASA Training. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community volunteers who are screened and trained to work with children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect and who have open cases in Dependency Court. CASAs stand as a caring, committed adult for a child whose family is in crisis. CASAs work collaboratively with the court, Child Welfare Services, teachers, medical personnel, and other service providers to ensure that the child’s needs are being identified and met and that the child is placed in a permanent and loving home as soon as possible. Successful applicants to the CASA Program undergo a thorough background check and 35 hours of initial training and are guided and supported by professional staff. For information about becoming a CASA, visit http://www.considercasa.com or email melinda@caofnc.org . Training begins in late September and is held two days a week from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Nevada City.

A CASA is an official part of judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers. By handling only one or two cases at a time, the CASA is able to thoroughly explore the history of each assigned case. The CASA talks with the child, parents, family members, neighbors, school officials, doctors and others involved in the child’s life who might have facts about the case. The CASA reviews all court facts and documents pertaining to the case. At scheduled hearings, he or she is expected to submit formal reports to the judge with recommendations for the safety, well-being, and permanent placement of the child. Until the case is dismissed, the CASA continues to monitor the situation to assure that the judicial and child welfare systems are moving ahead to secure a safe, permanent home for the child, and that court-ordered services are being provided. CASA volunteers, on average, spend 10 to 15 hours a month on each case. Volunteers should be able to keep all client and court information confidential; communicate effectively (both orally and in writing); write court reports on a computer; communicate using email and Microsoft Word; respect and relate to people from various backgrounds; relate to families from a strength-based model, even in an apparently chaotic family environment; and maintain objectivity. Must be 21 years of age.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Harvest Moon Fundraiser and Auction

The Food Bank of Nevada County aims to connect local industries with the families that need them. The Harvest Moon Event and Fundraiser will incorporate local farms, restaurants, art, and our rich history. Guests will be transported through the rolling hills of our beautiful county while tasting the delectable cuisine of The Ham Stand, utilizing foods from our local farms and restaurants. The backdrop of the historic North Star House will rest in front of the sunset as each guest sips on local wine and micro brews. Throughout the event there will be a drawing and silent auction, where guests have an opportunity to acquire one of a kind artwork from local area artisans. As a finale to the event, Dream and the Dreamer will shake and move the evening into a Nevada County night you won’t forget. All proceeds will go to feeding Nevada County families in need. Where: The North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Public event is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. Volunteers needed on Friday, Sept. 16, for setting up tables and chairs, stage and lighting, and floral arrangements. Volunteers needed Saturday, Sept. 17, to set up more tables and chairs for eating and auction, decorate tables, as parking attendants and traffic control, work at the check-in table and escort guests to seating. Starting at 3 p.m. volunteers will be needed to work as bartenders and barbacks (bartender assistants), servers for hors d’oeuvres, servers at food stations, auction payment table, and after party clean-up crew. Youth volunteers welcome for all positions, except bartender and barback. A volunteer training will take place one or two days prior to volunteer opportunities.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM helps to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM is experiencing a shortage of volunteers, so additional help is needed and appreciated. Volunteers are needed for the Food Distribution Team (7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, or Friday); the Packing and Sorting Team (7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday or Thursday); and the Grocery Store Drivers Team (7-9 a.m.). Volunteers are needed seven days a week (to pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you. IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. It’s fine to volunteer for multiple teams. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up! IFM will provide training on the spot. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records here. We observe strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point