Volunteer Hub: Aug. 2 – 8

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, as always, we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. Come see what the fun and rewarding world of volunteering has in store for you. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

WOOLMAN AT SIERRA FRIENDS CENTER

Farm work

Woolman seeks to both inspire and to prepare individuals to work for peace, justice, and environmental sustainability, and to deepen their personal and spiritual growth. Come help restore the Woolman Farm after the Jones Fire. Let’s bring this beautiful little farm back into production. Activities vary weekly and may include pruning, transplanting, weeding, building, and digging. Tools provided or bring your favorites to use. All skill levels are welcome. There’s something for everyone. Please bring water, gloves, hat, and lunch if you want to join us after the work. Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 13075 Woolman Lane in Nevada City. Please drive 10 mph on Woolman Lane. Contact Mei Martinez at meim@woolman.org or 925-588-4263.

PARTNERS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING

Student intake coordinator





Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) is a local nonprofit that recruits and trains volunteers to tutor adults in the English language (English as a Second Language). PiELL is looking for a volunteer to be one of several volunteers who perform new student evaluations, and to chair the Intake Committee, which is responsible for evaluating all potential new students. Currently there are three intake evaluators, including the chair. The chair is responsible for contacting the other evaluators and sending them information on new students so they can be contacted to schedule evaluations. Some knowledge of Spanish is helpful but not absolutely necessary. COVID-19 vaccination completion is now mandatory for students, tutors, and evaluators. Intake evaluators normally each do about one to two evaluations a month. Meetings with prospective students take about an hour and the written evaluation takes approximately 1.5 hours. Contact Cynthia Robertson at 530-265-2116.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Make tamales to sell at the Nevada County Fair

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. Interfaith Food Ministry has a booth at the 2021 Nevada County Fair on Treat Street. IFM is partnering with Hola Tortillas of Nevada City to sell tamales and other treats during the fair. We need volunteers to make tamales in advance and volunteers to sell tamales during the fair. The fair runs Aug. 11-15. Volunteers will have free entrance to the fair on the day they work. Learn how to make tamales and be part of this fun and exciting IFM fundraiser. IFM is located at 821 Zion St. in Nevada City. There are several shifts to choose from. Sign up for as many as you like. Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10; or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11. Questions? Contact Naomi Cabral at naomidd.ifm@gmail.com or 530-870-0177.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Sell tamales at the Nevada County Fair

IFM is partnering with Hola Tortillas of Nevada City to sell tamales and other treats during the fair. Volunteers are needed to sell tamales during the fair. The fair runs Aug. 11-15. Volunteers will have free entrance to the fair on the day they work. Be part of this fun and exciting IFM fundraiser. Volunteers will report to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. Shift days: Aug. 11-15. Shift times: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m., or 6:30 to 10 p.m. Questions? Contact Naomi Cabral at naomidd.ifm@gmail.com or 530-870-0177.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point