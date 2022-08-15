Volunteer Hub: Aug. 15-21

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

RED CROSS

Teach youth or adult disaster preparedness

Help people prepare for disasters and engage with your community! Red Cross needs volunteers to teach preparedness courses to youth and adults. Presentations are taught in groups. Volunteers looking for an opportunity to practice their teaching or presentation skills, this is a great opportunity for you! “Prepare with Pedro” is a 30- to 45-minute preparedness education program for grades K-2 that teaches students how to be prepared and take action for either home fires or a local hazard. The course is offered in English and Spanish. “The Pillowcase Project” is a preparedness education program for third to fifth grades that teaches students about personal and family preparedness and safety skills, local hazards, and basic coping skills. “Community Preparedness Education Program” teaches the community simple steps in advance to ensure they can weather a crisis safely and comfortably. These courses can include preparedness information for home fires, hands-only CPR, and disaster readiness, to name a few. Volunteers are asked to do two presentations a month. Those with unconfirmed vaccinations must wear a mask for all in-person work. Masks must also be worn at all shelters.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Harvest Moon fundraiser and auction

The Food Bank of Nevada County aims to connect local industries with the families that need them. The Harvest Moon Event and Fundraiser will incorporate local farms, restaurants, art, and our rich history. Guests will be transported through the rolling hills of our beautiful county while tasting the delectable cuisine of The Ham Stand, utilizing foods from our local farms and restaurants. The backdrop of the historic North Star House will rest in front of the sunset as each guest sips on local wine and micro-brews. Throughout the event there will be a drawing and silent auction where guests have an opportunity to acquire one-of-a-kind artwork from local area artisans. As a finale to the event, “Dream and the Dreamer” will shake and move the evening into a Nevada County night you won’t forget. All proceeds will go to feeding Nevada County families in need. Where: The North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley. Public event is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. Volunteers needed on Friday, Sept 16, for setting up tables and chairs, stage and lighting, and floral arrangements. Volunteers needed Saturday, Sept. 17, to set up more tables and chairs for eating and auction, decorate tables, as parking attendants and traffic control, work at the check-in table and escort guests to seating. Starting at 3 p.m., volunteers will be needed to work as bartenders and barbacks (bartender assistants), servers for hors d’oeuvres, servers at food stations, auction payment table, and after party clean-up crew. Youth volunteers welcome for all positions except bartender and barback. A volunteer training will take place one or two days prior to volunteer opportunities.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM helps to sustain good health and human dignity. IFM is experiencing a shortage of volunteers, so additional help is needed and appreciated. Volunteers are needed for the Food Distribution Team (7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, or Friday); the Packing and Sorting Team (7 to 11 a.m., Tuesday or Thursday); and the Grocery Store Drivers Team (7 to 9 a.m.). Volunteers are needed seven days a week (to pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). Choose the day that’s best for you. IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. It’s fine to volunteer for multiple teams. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up! IFM will provide training on the spot. When you can, please fill out the volunteer form for our records here. We observe strict physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in our operation, while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point