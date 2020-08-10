Volunteer Hub: Aug. 10-16

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home. In order to best serve the needs of the local organizations that still urgently need volunteers, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Food Bank of Nevada County

Delivery drivers for seniors and people with disabilities

The Food Bank acquires and distributes donated, surplus, and purchased food to help eliminate the hunger associated with hardship or adversity in our Nevada County. The Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver bags of groceries to seniors and people with disabilities who are in need. Shift days and times will vary. Candidates must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; be able to lift bags and boxes; and must have their own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Mileage will be reimbursed.

Interfaith Food Ministry

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. Volunteers are urgently needed for:

Food Distribution: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Packing and Sorting: 7 to 11 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Grocery Store Delivery: 7 to 9 a.m., seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is located at 440 Henderson St. Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Moving help for NCPIN

Nevada County Pets in Need provides pet food and other services for the pets of people who are homeless. NCPIN is moving its pet food bagging and giveaway operation and are looking for four strong pet lovers for their moving crew. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. Volunteers will be helping to move pet food bagging and giveaway location from 470 S. Auburn St. to a larger location at 139 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley on Tuesday, August 25, starting at 10 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the South Auburn Street location to load up and drive to the new location to unload. Candidates must be able to lift 20-50 pounds.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Pet food giveaway assistant

For years NCPIN has done pet food giveaways on Mondays. Starting Sept. 2, pet food giveaways will also happen on Wednesdays. NCPIN is seeking two volunteers who would like to assist regularly at the Wednesday giveaways, from 9 a.m. to noon. On giveaway days, assistants will help clients with getting pet food as well as services they might need. Responsibilities include bagging up cans and bags of food and treats per established standards, selling flea and tick medications, issuing license and spay/neuter vouchers, and handing out plastic numbers to waiting clients. Completion of high school or age 18 required. Must be able to lift up to 25 pounds. Volunteers will be directed in how to put together the specific bags of food based on the needs of the individual.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point