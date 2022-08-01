Volunteer Hub: Aug. 1-7

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

HOSPICE OF THE FOOTHILLS

Volunteer training, Aug 23-26

Volunteers at Hospice of the Foothills provide caring and supportive services to patients and their families. Hospice of the Foothills serves the communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, North San Juan, Colfax, and Auburn. The four-day training program offers education on a wide variety of hospice care topics and will thoroughly prepare you to work with patients, families, and caregivers. The next training will be held Monday to Thursday, Aug. 23-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley. Training topics include History and Philosophy of Hospice Care; Duties and Responsibilities of the Hospice of the Foothills volunteer; Psychological and Social Aspects of the Dying Process; Understanding Grief and the Bereavement Process; and Spirituality at End-of-Life. Volunteer opportunities include Friendly Visitor program; respite for caregiver; Vet-to-Vet program for veterans; dying vigil program; spiritual care and bereavement programs; pet visitor program; front desk reception; office support; gift and thrift stores; Friends of Hospice/fundraising; light housekeeping; massage therapists; Reiki; healing touch; musicians; and cosmetologists. Join Hospice of the Foothills and make a difference in your community.

THE CURIOUS FORGE

Blacksmithing studio area manager/guide

The Curious Forge creates programs for youth and other nonprofits to support the resiliency of learning by doing and creating what matters to them. The blacksmithing studio area manager or guide serves in the blacksmithing studio as a resource for our members, sharing skills and teaching about metal fabrication. A successful candidate loves to share their expertise, is reliable and communicative, and helps maintain the blacksmith studio area so that makers have an awesome experience. Volunteers also do skill-sharing events and support The Forge in general by following procedures and being a resource for their area. The Curious Forge is at 13024 Bitney Springs Road in Nevada City. Time commitment/schedule: four to six hours a week, at a dedicated time of the week. Responsibilities and duties include holding a dedicated time during the week to support their area; maintaining the space (tidying, cleaning, inventory, etc.); communicating with the executive team regularly; and sharing tasks with co-managers to mutually support each other. Volunteers should be experienced metal artists or experienced metal fabricators; Ability to teach members about all blacksmithing fabrication equipment, good communication, responsibility and consistency a plus. All names go thru Megan’s Law Database.

SIERRA SERVICES FOR THE BLIND

Volunteer drivers

Sierra Services is an advocate for the blind and visually impaired. Are you interested in working with an organization that provides an essential human service? Sierra Services is looking for volunteer drivers to help transport clients to and from peer groups, doctor appointments, and an occasional dinner or lunch event put on by Sierra Services. What are the benefits of being a volunteer driver? It is rewarding to help others, you make new friends, and you contribute to your community. Must have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Contact Niki for more information at 530-265-2121.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org

Source: Connecting Point