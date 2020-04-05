Volunteer Hub: April 6-12

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the statewide shelter-in-place order, many volunteer opportunities have been temporarily suspended. But because of this unprecedented time, there are a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, or those with an urgent need for volunteers now more than ever. In order to best serve their needs, we have created a special “COVID-19 Opportunities” page on the Volunteer Hub that will be updated according to the needs of our partner organizations. We have selected a few from that list for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connecting Point

COVID-19 Stay Home & Save Lives

The Nevada County Public Health Department needs your help in combating coronavirus in our community. At this critical time, you can make an important contribution to the battle against COVID-19 by sheltering in place. We are asking all Nevada County residents to volunteer to Stay Home and Save Lives. As a Stay Home & Save Lives volunteer, you will agree to: Stay at your residence at all times except as needed for necessities (such as groceries, prescriptions, health care, and exercise that includes social distancing) or to provide an essential service to the community. Limit or avoid contact with anyone outside of your household to help break the chain of infection. Share your commitment to this volunteer opportunity with your friends, family, and community and encourage others to volunteer. Bring your compassion, kindness, and sense of civic duty to this important assignment.

Food Bank of Nevada County

COVID-19 Food Bank bag packers

Food Bank of Nevada County invites you to come pack bags for its weekly food distribution. We especially encourage teams of people who are staying home together (families and other housemate combinations) who can provide more person-power and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Shifts are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Food Bank of Nevada County Warehouse, 310 Railroad Ave., Suite 100, Grass Valley. Must pass a health screening each time you check in, including having your temperature taken; must wear latex gloves; be able to lift bags and boxes; and abide by all FBNC processes and protocols. Application and release form available at the Volunteer Hub.

Connecting Point

COVID-19 local disaster health care volunteer

Health care providers needed for COVID-19 response. If you’re a health care provider with an active license, a public health professional, or a member of a medical disaster response team in California who would like to volunteer for disaster service, your community needs you. Please visit our special COVID-19 opportunity page at the Volunteer Hub to get started.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.