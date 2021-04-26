Volunteer Hub: April 26 – May 2

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many opportunities we have to offer on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

NEVADA CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Spring Clean-Up volunteers

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce promotes local business and the enjoyment of Nevada City. Volunteers help keep Nevada City looking great, and welcome and inform visitors and residents about businesses, activities, and events. Spring Clean-Up volunteer duties include painting curbs, planting plants, raking, hand weeding and other general projects. Volunteers are asked to bring their own mask, work gloves, and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided. In adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will need to be worn and physical distancing will be maintained among volunteers. Shifts are two to four hours.

FOOD BANK OF NEVADA COUNTY

Delivery drivers

Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver grocery food bags to older adults and people with disabilities who are in need. By volunteering just one day a week for less than two hours, you can make a huge difference in the lives of these people who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Deliveries are no contact, just leave the bag at the door. This helps keep clients, drivers, and the wider community safe. Shifts are on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays — pick up at Food Bank of Nevada County warehouse on Railroad Avenue in Grass Valley, then deliver to clients. Thursdays — pick up at regular FBNC distribution site at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley, then deliver to clients. Must be 18 or older; abide by all Food Bank of Nevada County processes and protocols, including special provisions for COVID-19 safety; pass a background check; able to lift bags and boxes; have your own car, driver’s license, and auto insurance. Volunteers can be reimbursed for mileage.

INTERFAITH FOOD MINISTRY

Distribute, pack and sort, or drive

Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in western Nevada County. IFM is currently experiencing a shortage of volunteers due to statewide stay-at-home ordinances. Volunteers are urgently needed for:

Food distribution – 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Packing and sorting – 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Grocery store delivery – 7 to 9 a.m. seven days a week (pick up food at grocery stores and deliver to the IFM warehouse). IFM requests that people commit to volunteering on the same team at least two days per month. Anyone in good health is welcome, including high school and college student volunteers. School credit can be applied where possible. No need to call, just show up. We’ll provide training on the spot. IFM is at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley. We are implementing strict social distancing measures in our operation while continuing to feed Nevada County.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point