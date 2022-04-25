Volunteer Hub: April 25-May 1

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

NORTH STAR HOUSE CONSERVANCY

North Star House docent

The North Star House is a 10,000-square-foot home designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan. Built in the Arts and Crafts style, the North Star House is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register. The North Star Historic Conservancy is looking for volunteers to learn basic information about the North Star House, its history, and the main characters — Julia Morgan, Arthur De Wint Foote and Mary Hallock Foote — then welcome visitors to the house, answer questions, and offer to show them around if they would like a brief tour. Volunteer docents should be able to sign up for at least two events during the calendar year (Summer Open House, Autumn Fest, Christmas Holiday Open House, and more). If the event is several hours long, your shift for the day would be no more than three hours. You will always be with at least one other docent. New docents will initially be paired with a veteran. The North Star House is now open year-round on most construction days, which are Tuesday and Thursday. Visitors are welcome to walk in from 10 a.m. to noon. Although not required, extra docent duty is available for walk-ins on these days if so desired. Other responsibilities include monitoring email periodically for docent-related information and attending a yearly event in the spring for updates on the progress of the house and grounds restoration. Come and have some fun and meet new and interesting people. Training is very simple and most of the learning is self-guided through the North Star House website. This makes it easy to refresh as needed. You will be asked to attend a brief orientation with the docent chair upon joining. Plans are underway to install interpretive displays to tell much of the history and this will minimize memorization work for docents.

FREED

Fix-It Program

FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada and Sierra County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. As a Fix-It volunteer, you will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit your skill set. You will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and/or making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. If you are interested in volunteering for the Fix-It Program, FREED requires an application that includes two professional and two personal references. They also ask volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, a drug and alcohol-free workplace agreement, and an authorization to complete a background check.

SIERRA STREAMS INSTITUTE

Field work and other opportunities

Help bring out the beauty of nature. Sierra Streams Institute is a watershed monitoring, research, and restoration group based in Nevada City. SSI has an abundance of volunteer opportunities available, covering a wide variety of experience levels, time commitments, and physical demands. Field work opportunities include wildlife and water quality monitoring (bird surveys, amphibian surveys, small mammal trapping, game camera trapping, etc.); benthic macroinvertebrate and algae collection; and habitat restoration (invasive plant removal, planting native species, watering plants, etc). Other opportunities include water chemistry sample processing; education program support; fundraising and outreach; data entry; photography/graphic design; or sharing any relevant special talents or interests. No experience needed. Training will be provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point