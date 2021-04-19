Volunteer Hub: April 19-25

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many wonderful opportunities we have to offer on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

NEVADA CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Spring clean-up volunteers

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce promotes local business and the enjoyment of Nevada City. Volunteers help keep Nevada City looking great, and welcome and inform visitors and residents about businesses, activities, and events. Spring Clean-Up volunteer duties include painting curbs, planting plants, raking, hand weeding and other general projects. Volunteers are asked to bring their own mask, work gloves, and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided. In adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will need to be worn and physical distancing will be maintained among volunteers. Shifts are two to four hours.

FREED

Fix-It Program

FREED’s Fix-It Program is volunteer-driven and focuses on addressing the health and safety needs of Nevada County residents so they may remain independently in their own home. Fix-It volunteers will be serving seniors and people with disabilities addressing minor home repairs or modifications that fit each volunteer’s skill set. Candidates will be offered the opportunity to work on a variety of services such as: installing grab bars, railing, or transfer poles; repairing steps; placing portable ramps; building new ramps; and making minor plumbing repairs. FREED is recruiting people with appropriate skills willing to contribute a minimum of three hours per month, and possibly larger amounts of time (less frequently) to co-work on more involved projects or to fulfill an urgent request. Application process includes two professional and two personal references. FREED also asks volunteers to sign a confidentiality statement, an agreement that FREED is a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and an authorization to complete a background check.

DOGS RUN FREE OF NEVADA COUNTY

Dog park ambassador

Can you spare one hour out of your week for Dogs Run Free? Volunteer dog park ambassadors are responsible for daily maintenance at the dog park. The efforts of Park Ambassadors help create a safe and clean park so dogs and people can have a better experience. Ambassadors empty trash cans, restock poop bag dispensers, and do some light sweeping of walkways. Each volunteer has an assigned day and can fulfill their duties at any time throughout the day. Most volunteers are able to bring their dog so their dog can play while they do their duties. Cleaning supplies and other essentials are provided.

NEVADA COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours – one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount, as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point