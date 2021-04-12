Volunteer Hub: April 12-18

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. For this week’s Spotlight, we’ve selected just a few of the many wonderful opportunities we have to offer at the Hub. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

NEVADA CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Spring clean up volunteer: Painting and carpentry

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce promotes local business and the enjoyment of Nevada City. Volunteers help keep Nevada City looking great, and welcome and inform visitors and residents about businesses, activities, and events. Painting/carpentry volunteer duties include sanding, painting, building wood planters, etc. Volunteers are asked to bring their own mask, work gloves, and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided. In adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will need to be worn and physical distancing will be maintained among volunteers. Shifts are two to four hours.

NEVADA CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Spring clean up volunteer: Weeding

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce promotes local business and the enjoyment of Nevada City. Volunteers help keep Nevada City looking great, and welcome and inform visitors and residents about businesses, activities, and events. Weeding volunteer duties include weeding with a weed eater, experience required. Volunteers are asked to bring their own mask, work gloves, and water. Tools and other supplies will be provided. In adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, masks will need to be worn and physical distancing will be maintained among volunteers. Shifts are two to four hours.

SIERRA NEVADA CHILDREN’S SERVICES

Office assistant

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services (SNCS) enriches the community by supporting quality childcare and empowering families to aspire to lifelong success. The Office Assistant volunteer assists with general office clerical duties. Volunteers are expected to support the agency’s mission, vision, and values by exhibiting attitudes of professionalism, collaboration, innovation, respect for coworkers, commitment to our community, and personal accountability. This volunteer opportunity is at the office of Sierra Nevada Children’s Services in Grass Valley where COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Volunteer work can be done during SNCS business hours which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Responsibilities include filing, mailings, and other various general administrative tasks or occasional special projects or events. Administrative responsibilities include supporting staff members with filing, brochure folding, mass mailings, laminating, etc. Occasional computer work including use of Office, Word, and Excel may be required. Ideal candidates have experience with general office equipment and practices and a desire to help support an organization that assists families, children, and childcare providers in our community. Keyboard/typing skills a plus. Duties include light to moderate physical exertion associated with the ability to use standard office equipment, lift, carry, push, or pull. Must be able to lift and carry objects up to 20 pounds. Must be able to occasionally climb stairs, sit, stand, walk and otherwise physically function as necessary in an office environment to perform requirements of position. Background check is also required.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org .

Source: Connecting Point