Volunteer Hub: April 11-17

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week we are highlighting just a small sample of what there is to find on the volunteer hub. There’s something for every interest, taste, or commitment level. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit connectingpoint.org or dial 2-1-1 (or 1-833-342-5211).

NORTH STAR HISTORIC CONSERVANCY

Groundskeepers

The mission of the North Star Historic Conservancy is to rehabilitate and transform the historic North Star House into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy. Grounds Keepers will maintain the grounds of the North Star House at 12075 Auburn Road in Grass Valley. Time commitment and schedule are variable. Volunteers are needed to restore and maintain a few acres around the historic North Star House. Maintenance of existing landscaping, including clearing, trimming, pruning, and development and restoration of grounds to resemble landscaping of 50 years ago. Tasks will include removing plants that don’t belong, adding new plants, plus walkways, planter boxes, irrigation, etc.

SIERRA ROOTS

Monitors and community liaisons





Sierra Roots has provided an emergency weather shelter in Nevada City for nine years. This is a life-saving program that is urgently needed during extreme weather events for one of the most vulnerable populations, the chronically homeless people in our community. Each time a weather event triggers the need to open, the Sierra Roots shelter coordinator must seek the commitment of 18 volunteers for the three shifts per day. This year the shelter will operate as the joint effort of the Sierra Roots Shelter Collaboration (Sierra Roots, Nevada County, Nevada City, and the VFW Post of NC). The shelter urgently needs volunteers to work as evening monitors, meal makers, and food servers. The main shelter venue is the Veterans Hall at 415 N. Pine St., Nevada City. This opportunity is part of Nevada County’s Better Together campaign. If you are ready to lend a hand in our community, visit Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub to search for specific volunteer opportunities addressing homelessness.

PARTNERS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNING

Student intake coordinator

Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) is a local nonprofit that recruits and trains volunteers to tutor adults in the English language (English as a Second Language). PiELL is looking for a volunteer to be one of several volunteers who perform new student evaluations, and to chair the Intake Committee which is responsible for evaluating all potential new students. Currently there are three intake evaluators including the chair. The chair is responsible for contacting the other evaluators and sending them information on new students so they can be contacted to schedule evaluations. Some knowledge of Spanish is helpful but not absolutely necessary. COVID-19 vaccination completion is now mandatory for students, tutors, and evaluators. Intake evaluators normally each do about one to two evaluations a month. Meetings with prospective students take about one hour and the written evaluation takes approximately 1.5 hours. Contact Cynthia Robertson at 530-265-2116.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point