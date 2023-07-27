Staff Writer
A proposed ½ cent sales tax to fund additional firefighters and vegetation management in the area is not out of the question for the Grass Valley City Council.
The Council did not take immediate action during Tuesday night’s marathon three-hour meeting, but asked city staff to bring forth more detailed information on how the 1/2-cent sales tax would be utilized.
If implemented, it would raise about $3.4 million yearly for the city’s general fund.
“The council wants a vegetation plan in place, we want to consider the March ballot… and go with the whole ½ cent and go with the general tax,” Mayor Arbuckle said.
A special meeting will be held, possibly as soon as Friday with an adjusted proposal, according to Tim Kiser, Grass Valley city manager.
A presentation by Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron and Kiser explained the issues within the proposal.
The tax proposed is a general tax, which allows for more spending flexibility and only requires a 50%+1 vote from the public to pass.
The proposal also supported an urgent need for the funding, so much so that the City Council would have to approve a special municipal election on November 7, 2023.
In order to hold a special election, the Council would be required to declare a fiscal emergency, according to the staff report.
“I understand it costs money, but if this is really a priority element, why wait?” Kiser said. “If it is pushed off until next November, is that really a priority?”
The proposal for the ½ cent tax would have to be approved by Council in time for the August 11, 2023 deadline.
Hesitation within the Council grew and desire to slow the process down to perhaps seek other creative solutions was heard.
“It feels a bit risky,” Councilmember Haven Caravelli said. “We need a plan.”
Mayor Jan Arbuckle noted that other counties do not impose a 9% sales tax.
“I am conflicted because I don’t like taxes…” Arbuckle said. “Auburn is at 7.5%. Sacramento is 8.75% so we are higher but it doesn’t make that big of a difference except on high ticket items.”
During public comment the concern for the 9% sales tax was voiced by Paula Newman, owner of Lazy Dog Chocolateria and Tom Last, Nevada County Contractors’ Association’s Executive Director.
“We believe that there are other options for the county to consider,” Last said. “This is clearly a regional issue…isolating Grass Valley is not the best approach.”
Increased fees and taxes make Grass Valley unaffordable and affect the construction industry and other industries in a negative way, according to Last.
“Retail right now is dying. 90% of the people are going to go down the hill… it’s not that far,” Newman said. “9% is a big tax.”
After the public hearing, the Council was asked to consider approving the need for increased staffing and vegetation management with a ½ cent sales tax measure in a special election.
Chief Buttron described the need for additional firefighters and how a three-person crew would make response to fires more efficient and give more flexibility to those in the field.
Currently Grass Valley Fire Department has three fire engines with two personnel on each but in California it is standard to have three personnel on every crew.
There have to be multiple engines present to even respond to small tasks, according to Buttron.
“Every minute in a structure fire the damage in a structure fire doubles,” Chief Buttron said.
Vegetation management involves removing fuel such as grass, brush and dead vegetation on both public and private properties and around utilities.
Half of the proposed tax would go to an additional firefighter on an additional engine and the other half to vegetation management, according to staff.
The purchase of a crane would be needed to remove large trees identified as fuel to fire.
The difficulty of evacuating certain populations or in some cases hardening some of the areas such as schools, senior living facilities and hospitals was also a need that Chief Buttron described.
Creating Temporary Refuge Areas (TRA) which are large parking lots with very limited vegetation or sports fields with green mowed grass is another piece of community risk reduction plan that Chief Buttron recommended.
Examples of events of the River Fire, Bennett Fire, and the McCourtney Fire described by Kiser.
“The value of having the resilience and more staffing and the additional engines to respond is extreme,” Kiser said.
Mayor Arbuckle pressed each councilmember for ideas regarding the tax and the need for staffing and vegetation management.
“Fire is a big deal, and I’m convinced after hearing the staff present tonight, that we would be much better served to have three people per engine…” Councilmember Bob Branstrom said. “To hear what the public has to say… and all of them raised serious questions.”
Branstrom repeated some of the public’s concerns and desires brought up during the meeting, namely surrounding the desire to see the item categorized as a special tax instead of a general tax. He reiterated the public’s distrust in government spending from a general fund.
“Trust is a huge issue with the public and government these days,” Branstrom said. “I keep going back to Measure V and it failed for a number of reasons in my opinion. One was that it didn’t provide anything for staffing… Another mistake the County made was trying to rush it onto the November ballot and not getting adequate public input from everybody.”
Branstrom expressed concern that this proposal was rushed and that he didn’t want it to end up like Measure V.
“Is it risky to wait? Yes,” Branstrom said. “But I think it is risky to go forward if we don’t have the buy-in from people in the community.”
Stepping back and spending more time with the community to explain what is needed was a general consensus from the Council.
“I will not be that fifth vote that will declare this an emergency issue to get it on the November ballot,” Branstrom said.
Getting the support to pass the measure is going to take weeks and shooting for a March election was a suggestion from Branstrom.
“I’m surprised that we don’t already have three firefighters per engine and that does concern me,” Branstrom said. “But if we move forward and the public doesn’t buy-into this, we still won’t have the extra staffing, and then what are we going to do?”
Showing the public how money for Measure E is being spent and working with local organizations to build trust and understanding around the additional needs for staffing, fire resiliency and vegetation management.
The suggestion that the proposal be rewritten as a special tax was not agreed upon by the council.
“I’ll start with the special tax. I’m not doing it… It’s a waste of time. I’m not here for it,” Council member Tom Ivy said. “I don’t think it carried weight last time. I think it was more of a dog whistle than anything real. I think Measure V did not pass for other reasons.”
Grass Valley provides adequate records of how funds are spent under Measure E, according to Ivy.
A suggestion to approve a ¼ cent tax now for staffing and the other ¼ later for vegetation removal was also made in public comment and by Branstrom.
“I don’t want to split it. I want to be able to deliver to the people something that is actually going to work for fire mitigation,” Vice Mayor Hilary Hodge said. “I hope we don’t have anything we can’t handle until we can figure out what we can bring to the public.”