Vocal duet and organ music offered Wednesday

A Wednesday evening vocal duet featuring Judy Kenney and John Simon will include music that is traditional for the weeks leading up to Christmas. The duo will be accompanied by organist Kathy Jensen and world-renowned musician Walt Strony, performing on his own Walt Strony Signature Series organ. In addition, Jensen will perform six organ pieces celebrating the season of Advent, the time of waiting for Christmas.

The free concert starts at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. The vocal-organ concert will be followed by Holden Evening Prayer at 6 p.m. People are invited to stay for this short “moment” of songs, chants and prayers. All are welcome. For more than 20 years, Peace Lutheran Church has offered free, half-hour mini-concerts and vespers to the community throughout the month of December. Learn more at http://www.Peace LutheranGV.org.