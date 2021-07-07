Visit the North Star: Historic North Star House set to show off post-pandemic renovations

The North Star House is planning on reopening to the public this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., with tours and refreshments available.

Photo: Elias Funez

The North Star House is welcoming the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday to see the improvements it’s made since the pandemic began.

Docents will be in the house, at 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley, and in the Heritage Garden to answer questions. There will be some tables set up where people can relax and listen to a band play. There will also be a no-host bar plus some light food and sodas available for purchase, along with Lazy Dog ice cream.

The improvements were made during the pandemic, as all activities at the house had been canceled. A scaled-back volunteer construction team was able to work in separate rooms (very socially distanced) and continue with the renovation.

The North Star House was the meeting place for investors and visiting dignitaries for one of the richest gold mines in California — the North Star Mine in Grass Valley. The 10,000-square-foot house was built in 1905 by renowned architect Julia Morgan. It is a classic arts-and-crafts-style home, sitting on 14 acres that was part of the mine property. It is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register.

The North Star House is now owned and operated by the North Star Historic Conservancy. It sat vacant for over 20 years, suffering severe damage from vandalism and the weather. Concerned citizens, recognizing the importance of preserving this historic house, acquired ownership.

The conservancy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The restoration relies heavily upon donations, contributions of local service organizations, and a very talented, dedicated volunteer force.

The house and grounds are available as a venue for weddings and celebrations, music and theatrical productions, family gatherings, and meetings. More information is available at http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org .

Source: North Star Historic Conservancy