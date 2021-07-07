Visit the North Star: Historic North Star House set to show off post-pandemic renovations
The North Star House is welcoming the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday to see the improvements it’s made since the pandemic began.
Docents will be in the house, at 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley, and in the Heritage Garden to answer questions. There will be some tables set up where people can relax and listen to a band play. There will also be a no-host bar plus some light food and sodas available for purchase, along with Lazy Dog ice cream.
The improvements were made during the pandemic, as all activities at the house had been canceled. A scaled-back volunteer construction team was able to work in separate rooms (very socially distanced) and continue with the renovation.
The North Star House was the meeting place for investors and visiting dignitaries for one of the richest gold mines in California — the North Star Mine in Grass Valley. The 10,000-square-foot house was built in 1905 by renowned architect Julia Morgan. It is a classic arts-and-crafts-style home, sitting on 14 acres that was part of the mine property. It is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the California State Historic Buildings Register.
The North Star House is now owned and operated by the North Star Historic Conservancy. It sat vacant for over 20 years, suffering severe damage from vandalism and the weather. Concerned citizens, recognizing the importance of preserving this historic house, acquired ownership.
The conservancy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The restoration relies heavily upon donations, contributions of local service organizations, and a very talented, dedicated volunteer force.
The house and grounds are available as a venue for weddings and celebrations, music and theatrical productions, family gatherings, and meetings. More information is available at http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org.
Source: North Star Historic Conservancy
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: North Star House, 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Visit the North Star: Historic North Star House set to show off post-pandemic renovations
The North Star House is welcoming the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday to see the improvements it’s made since the pandemic began.