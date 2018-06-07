Visible smoke coming from UC field station burn

Nevada County residents wondering why there is smoke in the air coming from our neighbors to the west today may be seeing smoke from a live fire training held by the University of California Cooperative and Extension at a field station in Browns Valley, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.

“This training is designed to ensure those that attend have the skills and knowledge needed to use fire for managing their lands when it is the appropriate tool for the job,” a press release states. “The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) will be on standby during the training to assist with controlling the fire.

“This burn will also help to convert up to 50 acres of noxious weeds to native vegetation within the field station.”

According to the press release, the burn was ignited around 10 a.m. and will be completed by 5 p.m.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 20, Marysville Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Englebright Reservoir and surrounding communities, the release states.

Resources will remain at scene until all fire is extinguished and continue to check the burn for several days following the project's completion.