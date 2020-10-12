Virtual ‘Walk for Rwanda’ on Wolf Creek Trail

Peace Lutheran Church is hosting its 3rd Annual “Walk for Rwanda” trail-a-thon fundraiser on the new Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley. Because of COVID-19, the church is offering a “virtual walk” on its website consisting of a short video and photos so that everyone can enjoy “walking” on the trail from the comfort and safety of their own home. Those who choose to do so are also encouraged to walk this scenic trail in-person during the week of October 10 through 17 (observing the rules posted at the trailhead regarding the coronavirus).

In previous years walkers have been asked to obtain sponsors for their walk, who pledged to make a donation to the church’s Rwanda Fund. This year, in the interest of health and safety every walker is being asked to consider making their own donation and encouraging other friends and family to also walk.

Every penny raised in donations from walkers will be used to support the good work of Pastor John Rutsindintwarane in the central African country of Rwanda. Peace Lutheran has been supporting him since he first visited the church in 1999.

“Pastor John” began helping refugees return to Rwanda shortly after the genocide in that country in 1994. He has helped many thousands to restore their lives and livelihoods. His technique, as he describes it, is a simple one. He goes into a village and asks them to identify their greatest need. It might be a health clinic or a school, for example. Often, the villagers complain that the government has promised to meet the need but failed to do so. That is when the pastor teaches them how they themselves can begin to build — often by gathering stones for a foundation. Then he may introduce them to people who can train them how to construct the building itself. As the building takes shape he encourages the villagers to then ask the government to provide staffing for the building once completed. This model has been very successful. To learn more about this inspiring work and the church’s Rwanda Connection please visit http://www.PeaceLuthernGV.org.

In these challenging times, organizers still hope to raise at least $4,500 to match what was raised in last year’s walk. Donations may be made at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org/donate or mailed to Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley, CA 95945. Please write “Rwanda” in the memo line. Every penny donated will support Pastor John’s work in Rwanda.

For more information, contact Jim Line, chairman of the Rwanda Connection Committee at Peace Lutheran Church at jglynnline@yahoo.com or 530-277-5618.