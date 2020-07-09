Virtual Town Hall: Economist Haveman discusses local economic impact of COVID-19 tonight at 6 p.m.

Renowned economist, Jon Haveman, will present a public talk on the national and local economic impact of the Coronavirus today from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The presentation will provide evidence of how the economy is doing, how rapidly we are opening back up, and forecasts of the path forward. The presentation will also provide a discussion of the local economic impact and what the next few months might bring for Nevada County.

Click here to watch the webinar.