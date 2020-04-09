Virtual fundraiser: Christian Encounter Ranch’s 7th Annual Rescue Run
Christian Encounter Ranch’s (CER) 7th annual Rescue Run, a 5K race which was originally scheduled to take place April 18 at the organization’s 86-acre property on Retrac Way in Grass Valley, will now be a virtual event. The suggested donation — $15 for adults and teens and $5 for children age 11 and younger — is tax-deductible and will help fund CER’s residential program for struggling young people, aged 16 to 25, who come to CER for healing and for hope.
Participants will run, jog, or walk, either outside or on a treadmill, anytime between April 15 and April 29. After submitting a picture of themselves running, of their route, or of an activity tracker showing their results, they will receive an emailed certificate of participation and appreciation.
As social isolation continues, residents of CER will running too, on April 17, as a part of CER’s high school physical education class.
“By participating in the Rescue Run, people in the community support CER and encourage the students, who run a difficult race in life every day,” said Race director Caryn Galeckas. To register for the Rescue Run, visit https://www.christianencounter.org/rescuerun.html.
