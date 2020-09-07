Virtual concert and art show to benefit cultural revitalization and federal recognition of Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan

The local community can support ​federal recognition and cultural revitalization efforts of the Nevada City Rancheria during a ​virtual event featuring live music, art and history on Saturday.

California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) is co-hosting the fundraiser, “​Lyla June & MaMuse: A Night of Music & Art,” co-sponsored by The Center for the Arts. ​The virtual event will feature live broadcast performances by musicians ​Lyla June​ and ​MaMuse​, local musical artists Mariee Sioux and Lindsay Bellows, along with sharing from Nevada City Rancheria Tribal members and an art show.

The Nevada City Rancheria is made up of tribal members of the original, lineal Native American descendants of the Nisenan people. The Nisenan are Indigenous to the Yuba and Bear River watersheds. They lived in these lands thousands of years before the gold rush and their descendants remain here today.

“Our quality and highly authentic events are of value to our community and beyond,” said Shelly Covert, Nevada City Rancheria tribal spokesperson and CHIRP executive director, in a news release. “We are excited to bring beauty and share knowledge through current new ways of meeting, which present an opportunity for wider reach and a more diverse audience. One of CHIRP’s roles is to raise visibility of the Tribe through education, in large part by sharing history of Nisenan families and their experiences before, during and after the California gold rush.

“It’s through a better understanding of the true history of this place that the Nisenan can be part of today’s community fabric. This event is one of three that funds CHIRP’s operating budget for the year. Most importantly is budgeting for outreach and advocacy around restoration of Federal Recognition. Contributions and your support are essential in achieving our mission to preserve and perpetuate Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan culture,”

An art gallery exhibit will be on display from Aug. 28 – Sept. 19 at The Center for the Arts Granucci Gallery. Private viewing is available by appointment. The gallery exhibit will consist of curated pieces from the last three years of Visibility Through Art — Invisible No More Collection. This project was inspired by the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe’s desire to collaborate with local artists to create conscientious art pieces that examine the history and culture of the Original Peoples of the local landscape.

“Our deepest hope is to bring about awareness of local historic and current issues through the medium of art. A successful project will bring together the community to reflect on the future, navigating a collective conversation. This is not a simple journey, artists were asked to engage in deep listening to the stories and history shared with them by the Tribal Council and Nisenan Elders. Together each artist collaborated individually with Tribal Members on their art pieces to create respectful and reflective works,” said Covert.

Reservations are required to attend the art reception. The gallery reservation is free. However, donations to CHIRP are welcome. Private viewings can be scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by emailing ​gallery@thecenterforthearts.org​.

Learn more and donate: ​www.Nisenan.org. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.