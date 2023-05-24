SummerNights-GVU-072922-1.jpg

On Sunday, Nevada City will host the Village Market Sidewalk Sale, kicking off a busy summer in the downtown area. The ever-popular Summer nights events will take place the last three weeks of July.

 Elias Funez

Staff Writer

If there’s one thing Nevada City does well, it’s celebrate. And on May 28 the historic downtown district will host the Village Market Sidewalk Sale, where merchants will have racks and tables outside with great bargains on coveted merchandise.

