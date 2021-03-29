 Vietnam veterans honored | TheUnion.com
Vietnam veterans honored

Vietnam veterans Rick Beringer, center right, and Bill Dudley, aka Colfax Willie, are recognized at the Vietnam Veterans Day event Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Beringer saved Dudley’s life in Vietnam in 1969.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bob Hope impersonator Bill Johnson received a standing ovation following his performance during the Vietnam Veterans Day event. People were served tri-tip sandwiches made by Jay Cooper, and they could either drive through or sit down to eat at reserved tables.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jay Cooper was hard at work preparing his famous tri-tip, and made about 220 sandwiches for Saturday’s Vietnam Veterans Day event in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bob Hope impersonator Bill Johnson entertained the Vietnam veterans and their families during Saturday’s event at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Roamin Angels car club filled the back lot of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building to support veterans during the Vietnam Veterans Day event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vietnam veterans Rick Beringer, left, and Bill Dudley, aka Colfax Willie, stand next to each other at the Vietnam Veterans Day event. Beringer saved Dudley’s life in Vietnam in 1969.
Photo: Elias Funez

