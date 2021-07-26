VIDEO: Truckee plane crash under investigation

Around 1:20 p.m. Monday, a twin turbo jet Challenger 605 crashed into the heavily treed terrain adjacent to the Truckee Tahoe Airport along Reynolds Way, authorities said.

It’s unknown how many people were aboard.

No structures or people on the ground were impacted or harmed. The crash caused a small wildfire about a half-mile down Reynold Way, which was quickly extinguished.

Some residences on Reynold Way and Stewart Court were evacuated while the firefighters, law enforcement, and utility personnel worked the scene.

Local authorities say they’re investigating, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The origin of the plane is undetermined. It might have taken a different flight path than normal, though this is still under investigation.

As of Monday, it was unclear whether poor visibility due to wildfire smoke played a factor. It’s also unknown whether the plane had communicated any problems to the control tower.

According to a Nixle alert: “Fire crews responding to a plane crash and small wildland fire near Ponderosa Golf Course. Fire has been contained. No threat to Truckee. Please stay clear of the area.”

