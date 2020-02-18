VIDEO: Residential structure fire on East Empire Street in Grass Valley

A residential structure fire was reported at the 100 block of East Empire Street around noon on Tuesday. At 12:45 p.m., the fire was confirmed contained.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. One person was taken to the hospital with signs of smoke inhalation.

The fire caused the closure of East Empire Street between South Auburn Street and Miner’s Court.

Firefighters said they will remain on scene for “several hours” as they continue with clean up efforts and finish the investigation.

@GrsNev Fire units at scene of a two-story residential structure fire with reported victims trapped in the area of East Empire and Miners Trail. Emergency personnel in the area, use caution. pic.twitter.com/hK1Be7xaTj — GRS/NEV FIRE (@GrsNev) February 18, 2020

