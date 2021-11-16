Video recording case ends in plea

A Grass Valley man was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to accusations in a case involving the filming of a minor, authorities said.

Shawn Vincent Jordan, 62, pleaded in September to attempting to use a minor for sex acts. Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin sentenced Jordan on Nov. 5, and he was booked into jail last Friday, District Attorney Jesse Wilson and reports said.

The other four charges against him were dismissed, the district attorney said.

“I think in this case it’s consistent with the probation report,” Wilson said of the sentence. “There was input from the family. This resolution was contemplating some of their input. Right now, they’re focused on healing, getting better, and moving forward from this.”

Defense attorney Jennifer Granger, who represented Jordan, declined comment.

According to court records, on Feb. 6 Jordan attempted to use the child for a photograph or film that involved sexual conduct. Wilson said the victim discovered the recording device, and told authorities.

Officers arrested Jordan days later, reports state.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249