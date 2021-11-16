Video recording case ends in plea
A Grass Valley man was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to accusations in a case involving the filming of a minor, authorities said.
Shawn Vincent Jordan, 62, pleaded in September to attempting to use a minor for sex acts. Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin sentenced Jordan on Nov. 5, and he was booked into jail last Friday, District Attorney Jesse Wilson and reports said.
The other four charges against him were dismissed, the district attorney said.
“I think in this case it’s consistent with the probation report,” Wilson said of the sentence. “There was input from the family. This resolution was contemplating some of their input. Right now, they’re focused on healing, getting better, and moving forward from this.”
Defense attorney Jennifer Granger, who represented Jordan, declined comment.
According to court records, on Feb. 6 Jordan attempted to use the child for a photograph or film that involved sexual conduct. Wilson said the victim discovered the recording device, and told authorities.
Officers arrested Jordan days later, reports state.
Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Video recording case ends in plea
A Grass Valley man was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to accusations in a case involving the filming of a minor, authorities said.