A strong winter storm will continue to bring major to extreme impacts with heavy mountain/foothill snow, Sierra blizzard conditions, valley rain, and gusty winds through early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
In and around Grass Valley on Monday, snow accumulations measured about eight to ten inches with near whiteout conditions experienced at times disrupting county services and causing schools to be closed. Area schools remain closed today.
“Snow levels are going to be low tomorrow in the 1500 to 2000 foot range throughout the day, so that means a lot of snow for Grass Valley,” National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi said.
Between one foot and a foot and a half of snow is forecast to fall today.
A brief break in the weather will occur Wednesday with near to below freezing morning lows through Friday.
Another winter storm is forecast for this weekend with widespread valley rain & additional moderate to heavy foothill/mountain snow.
Four to nine inches of snow accumulation is forecast to occur in the Grass Valley region Saturday through Sunday with two to three feet of snow accumulation forecast over the Donner Summit.