Video may exist of Truckee homicide

Bryan Scott Ewry



Authorities said Tuesday that they may have video of a Truckee homicide.

Officials said in Nevada County Superior Court that video footage taken from a bank at the Gateway shopping center is in police hands.

Authorities think the video could hold evidence of the fatal Sept. 17 stabbing of Ross Winkley, 36. Brian Ewry, 30, faces a murder charge in connection with Winkley’s death.

Ewry, arrested that day, remained jailed Tuesday without bond, reports state. His next court date is Nov. 16.

Officers found Winkley after responding to reports of a stabbing. Their investigation led them to identify Ewry as a suspect. He was found nearby and arrested, reports state.

This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information can contact detectives at 530-550-2331.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union