Victim in North Bloomfield Road homicide case identified

Authorities have released the name of the person they say was killed last week at a Nevada City home.

In charges filed Monday, prosecutors allege that Russell Harvey Rippetoe, 57, from Barstow, murdered Raul Iturrald, a 43-year-old Nevada City man, at a property on the 26000 block of North Bloomfield Road. The homicide is said to have taken place “on or about” Saturday, June 12, according to court documents.

Rippetoe was arrested on Thursday after deputies with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office raided the North Bloomfield Road property, where Rippetoe was living in his trailer. The Sheriff’s Office had previously received a tip alleging that Rippetoe killed Iturrald after a dispute between the two men had escalated.

On Saturday, authorities found the body of a deceased male adult on the property around Rippetoe’s trailer, after having searched the property for a body since Thursday night. The deceased male has not yet been confirmed to be Iturrald, although the condition of the remains correspond to the timeline in which authorities believe Iturrald may have been killed.

