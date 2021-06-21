Victim ID’d in 1 homicide: Authorities working to identify body in separate slaying

Authorities in one homicide case have identified both the victim and the man who owned the Nevada City home where the body was found.

Additionally, officers have now located a body in a separate homicide case.

Zachery Isaiah Minissale, 34, is linked by authorities to the Bodie Ridge Road home where the body of British citizen Jessic Clayton Robiere, 30, was found.

Minissale owned the home where officers found Robiere, and is believed to have lived there, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said in a message.

“I do not feel the urge to classify anyone at this particular time as suspect or not,” Scales said. “Minissale is a person who has obvious ties to the case we are looking at.”





The suspect in the Bodie Ridge Road homicide is deceased, having died last Wednesday from gunshot wounds that may have been self-inflicted following a vehicle pursuit last week with law enforcement in Eureka County, Nevada.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nevada Highway Patrol, was pursuing the suspect after he shot and wounded a Nevada state Transportation worker earlier on Wednesday, according to Scales.

Robiere was found dead from multiple gunshots wounds by deputies that same Wednesday at the Bodie Ridge Road home, Scales said.

Authorities have not formally named any suspects in the death. The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to gather more evidence and conduct a further investigation of the case in conjunction with Eureka County, Nevada, authorities before naming a suspect, according to Scales.

Robiere, who was a British citizen originally from Brighton, a city in the UK, had been living in Truckee at the time of his death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

RIPPETOE

In a wholly separate homicide investigation, authorities said they have now located the body of an unidentified male adult suspected to be a murder victim, with the body being located at a property on the 26000 block of North Bloomfield Road in Nevada City. Russell Harvey Rippetoe, 57, was arrested last week in connection with this case and has been charged with murder.

The Sheriff’s Office has said it located the body of a deceased man around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Rippetoe, who is the primary suspect in this homicide investigation and who lived in a trailer on the North Bloomfield Property at the time of his arrest, remained held Monday at the Nevada County Jail without bond, records show.

The body of the deceased male, who has not yet been confirmed to be the suspected victim of the homicide that Rippetoe was arrested for, was located by deputies with significant assistance from a human identification lab at California State University, Chico, Scales said.

Authorities began searching Thursday night for a body at the North Bloomfield Property after Rippetoe’s arrest, and were able to use evidence of recent digging to ultimately locate the victim’s body in the spot where such digging had apparently occurred, Scales said.

The victim’s body has not been identified, as the results of an autopsy are pending and could take weeks to conclude, according to Scales.

Other agencies that played a significant contribution to the search and recovery of the body were units with Nevada County Search and Rescue, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team, Nevada County’s Special Operations Unit, Air Operations, a K9 unit, Tactical Dispatch, and a unit from Cal Fire, Scales said.

