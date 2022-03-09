Veterans survey seeks comment

Nevada County’s Veterans Services Office has launched its second annual online “All Veterans Survey.”

The survey will help shape the office’s strategic plan for serving the veteran community. Nearly 3,000 veterans responded to last year’s survey, which informed the 2021-22 Strategic Plan.

“Last year’s survey results led to significant changes, improvements, and better diversity on how we offer our services to our veterans, including an online appointment system and improved outreach,” said Veterans Services Officer David West in a news release. “It also led to a goal of reducing veterans homelessness in our county to functional zero, based on the community’s overwhelming response to addressing this complicated issue.”

Nevada County veterans can take the survey online through Friday. Request a mailed paper copy of the survey by calling 530-273-3396, or pick one up at the Nevada County Veterans Services Office at 988 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. All veterans living in Nevada County are encouraged to take the survey to help the VSO continually improve veterans services in Nevada County.

"Although our office has already connected with many local veterans we serve, there are many more veterans in Nevada County we would like to connect with and hear from. In partnership with other local veteran organizations, we plan to use this information to ensure that no veteran in Nevada County slips through the cracks," added West.





The input collected from this survey will be shared with local veterans service organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and more.

The Nevada County Veteran’s Services Office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Connect with Nevada County’s Veterans Service Officer, David West, at 530-265-1446 or david.west@co.nevada.ca.us .

Source: Nevada County