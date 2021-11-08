Veterans Day ceremony set for Thursday

Members of the Nevada County Community will gather at Memorial Park in Grass Valley at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate American values and history.

One century ago, on Armistice Day in 1921, Memorial Park was dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives during World War I.

Marine veteran Orlo Steele is helping orchestrate this year’s centennial celebration — combined with Veterans Day — and said the park’s original dedication included a scroll with the names of 457 sailors and soldiers from the region who served in the “Great War.” The cornerstone of the featured monument was dedicated then to 16 men who lost their lives fighting abroad.

The Nevada County Historical Society still has access to that scroll, Steele said, and Linda Jack will bring the original from the archives for Thursday’s festivities. The intent is to celebrate the refurbished park and the people who made it possible.

Steele, who served in the United State’s military for 35 years, said the day’s event will begin with 15 minutes of music from the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, which will sing World War I songs like “Over There.”





“Everyone will come up, and led by the male voice choir, we’ll have the national anthem,“ Steele said.

Steele was raised in Nevada County since he was in fifth grade. He went to Hennessy Elementary and then Grass Valley High School before working in the Idaho-Maryland Mine. After mine life, Steele went to school, conscripted and served in the Vietnam War. He returned to Grass Valley in 1994, and has been involved in local veterans’ lives ever since.

Steele said another Nevada County local and reverend, Seth Kellerman, was a former Army ranger. He will be deliver the invocation.

Steele said the event will include a flag raising at the park, using an American flag that was flown over the Iwo Jima memorial in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

Finally, Gage McKinney will be the keynote speaker.

11TH HOUR, 11TH DAY, 11TH MONTH

After the honor guard does a final ceremonial march and fires three volleys, the ceremony will conclude, hopefully close to the 11th hour of the 11th day on the 11th month.

Steele encouraged attendees to bring their own chairs, and noted that nearby parking would likely be affected by ongoing construction.

The event honors those currently serving in the military, those in reserves and active duty as well as Gold Star families — families who lost a loved one in American conflicts, Steele said.

Steele said an aide from U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa will be there, and Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors proclaimed Nov. 6 through 14 as the inaugural Military Appreciation Week in Nevada County.

Qualified service members should look for participating businesses, all of which will display a special window sticker and be listed on the Nevada County Veterans Services Office website: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3276/Military-Appreciation .

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com