Veteran’s Day C-47 flights: Reserve your seat on a vintage WWII era aircraft

A restored WWII era bomber is making its way to the Nevada County Airport to offer rides to those interested this Friday and Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy Tim O’Brien

Grass Valley native and airline pilot, Juan Browne in conjunction with the Golden Empire Flying Association, has laid plans for a most memorable Veterans Day Weekend for those who love aviation and the history of our greatest generation.

An authentic and original World War II vintage Douglas C47 Dakota, the Military transport version of the DC-3, will arrive at the Nevada County Airport on the morning of Veterans Day, November 11 to offer rides to the public as well as nostalgic and educational experience of a lifetime, a first of its kind for Nevada County residents on Veterans Day.

Considered by General Dwight D. Eisenhower as one of the most vital tools to success, the Douglas C-47 operated from every continent and participated in every major battle during the Second World War. While the legendary DC-3’s primary achievement was to bring profitability to the airline industry in the mid-1930s, its rugged military version as the C-47 cemented that legacy above the battlefields of World War II. Throughout their long and distinguished military career, C-47s were utilized in numerous roles, including hauling cargo, transporting troops, dropping paratroops, towing gliders in all weather and wartime conditions.

This C47 is named “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber”, and operated by the Estrella Warbird Museum located at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport. In addition to a distinguished military and civilian service since its construction in 1944, the aircraft underwent a complete and most authentic 3-year restoration in time to fly across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019 for the 75th Anniversary of the Normandy D-DAY Invasion in commemoration of our victory in World War II. She also attended our Grass Valley Air Show in 2019.

Four flights per day are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, November 11-12 to include a forty-five minute flight path over Western Nevada County.

Flight times are available for each day at 9:00 am, 10:30 am 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

A map shows the scheduled flight path of the WWII era C-47 that will be offering flights this Friday and Saturday from the Nevada County Airport.

Photo: Courtesy image

You can buy a ticket and reserve a seat for a $200 donation to the Golden Empire Flying Association at the Beam Easy-living Center, located at 422 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. You can also reserve a “will call” ticket by calling the Beam Easy-living Center at (530) 273-5166.

Space is limited, so act fast. The proceeds provide youth aviation scholarships through the Golden Empire Flying Association and aircraft preservation through Goony Bird LLC, both California 501(C)(3) non-profit organizations.