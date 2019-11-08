Veterans Day breakfast, ceremony set for Monday in Grass Valley

Veterans Day breakfast, ceremony set for Monday

Those who served our nation will be honored during a Veterans Day Breakfast sponsored by Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down Monday morning at the Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., in Grass Valley.

Breakfast will be served 8-9:30 a.m. free of charge for veterans and $5 for all others attending. Following breakfast, Veterans Day ceremonies will start at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, with a volley scheduled at 11:11 a.m.

According to the American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130, Sierra Presbyterian Church’s “Christian Women in Stitches” are donating nine handmade quilts to veterans. They will be given out through a free raffle, held during the breakfast.

Visit http://www.ncavsd.org for more information on the Veteran Day breakfast and ceremony.