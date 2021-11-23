Veterans and realtors team up to provide 20 turkeys to Hospitality House





Thanks to Kathy Hinman and the entire Nevada County Association of Realtors, as well as Capt. Wallington and Mess Sergeant Goss — and the entire Day Break Veterans Group in Penn Valley, Hospitality House received 20 large turkeys, ranging in size from 16 to 23 lbs., to help feed homeless men, women, children, seniors and veterans on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s hard to be homeless any time of the year, but the holidays are especially difficult,” reflected Tyson Powers, program officer at Hospitality House. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to step forward to further our efforts in such a meaningful way.”

Additional food donations to help with Thanksgiving Day and beyond are still being accepted as well as other urgently needed items, such as twin-size blankets, gloves, hats and jackets (see the full list at http://www.hhshelter.org ). Donations may be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon. through Fri., at the Hospitality House administration office, located at 488 Crown Point Circle, Suite 100, Grass Valley, CA 94945. Financial support to help where the need is greatest is also deeply appreciated. Above, volunteers help unload the donated groceries.