 Vet office 'giving tree' benefits rescue animals
Vet office ‘giving tree’ benefits rescue animals

Submitted by Sandra Boyd

 

 

In the spirit of the holidays, the staff at Mother Lode Veterinary Hospital in Grass Valley wanted give back to local animal rescue organizations. They placed a “Giving Tree” in their office decorated with the names and needs of local rescued dogs and cats in need of care. According to the staff, the community was "very generous,“ and responded by donating food, thunder shirts, leashes, much needed dog beds and funding to buy other needed supplies. Susan Wallace, founder and director of the local rescue organization Scooter's Pals, stopped in to receive and express gratitude for the much-needed gifts. Pictured, from left, are Tina Novelly (holding Oliver the dog), Susan Wallace and Breanna York.
Photo submitted by Sandra Boyd.

