Vendors sought for Summer Camp and Activities Fair

Do you offer summer camp programs or activities for children and youth? If so, parents are looking for you. It can be a tough search to find the right programs for children. The Nevada City Parks & Recreation Dept. has excellent way for youth activity organizers to meet parents and get the word out about their programs.

Over the years, the Summer Camp & Activities Fair, set for May 7, has been an overwhelming success for connecting parents and vendors. The event is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children. Vendors have the opportunity to talk with more than 300 potential campers and register children of any age group that day.

The registration fee for vendors is $50. The Camp Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 7 at the picnic area in Pioneer Park. Vendors and event staff will follow COVID-19 guidelines to keep the event healthy while benefiting the families in our community. Nevada City and Bright Futures for Youth are sponsors of the Fair. Admission is free. To register, summer camp and activity providers can visit the Nevada City’s website at https://nevadacityca.gov/pview.aspx?id=20733&catid=564 to find the Vendor Guidelines and Registration Form. For questions about the event, contact the Nevada City Parks & Recreation manager at 530-265-2496, ext. 129.