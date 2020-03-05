Vendors needed for Summer Camp and Activities Fair in Nevada City

Do you offer summer camp programs or activities for children and youth? If so, parents are looking for you. It can be a tough search to find the right programs for children. The Nevada City Parks & Recreation has an excellent way for you to meet those parents and get the word out about your programs. The Summer Camp & Activities Fair has been an overwhelming success for connecting parents and vendors. The Fair is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children. Those who register to be a vendor will have the opportunity talk about their program with more than 300 families. While the Fair is designed to promote programs for school-aged children, vendors who offer programs to any age group are welcome to register. Reserve a spot now and take advantage of the opportunity to meet families, tell them all about your programs, and have the option to accept registrations that day.

This is the ninth year that Nevada City Parks & Recreation and the Parents’ Resource Guide are partnering for this event. Any vendor who is registered for the Camp Fair by the March 16 deadline will be included in the Camp Fair editorial section of the Parents’ Resource Guide Magazine. That’s a bonus promotional opportunity for your program.

The Camp Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 9 at the Nevada City Veteran’s Building. Sponsors are also welcome for the event. All sponsorship funds are used as “camperships” to send underprivileged children to a camp of their choice. Vendors can receive a discount on their booth for being a sponsor. For more information about being a vendor, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129 or visit https://nevadacityca.gov/pview.aspx?id=20733&catid=564.

To find out about promoting a program with the Parents’ Resource Guide, call 530-268-8342.