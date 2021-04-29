Vehicle pursuit in North San Juan; suspects escape

Authorities in North San Juan were engaged in a vehicle pursuit Thursday morning after a vehicle failed to yield to sheriff’s deputies.

The pursuit began near Sweetland Road and lasted just three minutes before the driver abandoned the car, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was occupied by a man and a woman, both of whom are unidentified at this time.

The woman exited the vehicle soon after the pursuit began and fled the scene on foot, and the man driving the car also got out and ran just a few minutes after the pursuit had started. Deputies immediately launched a perimeter search of the entire area around the abandoned vehicle, but have not yet apprehended either individual, according to sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

The car reached speeds around 80 miles per hour during the pursuit, but no injuries or damages have been reported, Scales said.

It is not known why the subjects fled, and there is no known danger to the public from either individual at this time, he added.