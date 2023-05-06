Staff Writer
Gregory Woodward of Nevada County attempted to flee from officers during an attempted traffic stop by the Grass Valley Police Department (GVPD) on Wednesday night just before 10:00 p.m.
He was arrested and taken into custody after crashing his vehicle, and attempting to throw a loaded handgun out of the vehicle according to Lieutenant Brian Blakemore.
Woodward was positively identified by an officer from the GVPD as a wanted subject driving in the area of Joerschke Drive.
“The officer was able to make positive identification based on previous interactions that they had,” Lieutenant Brian Blakemore said.
The vehicle accelerated away immediately when the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.
“We have arrested him a number of times in the past ten years,” Blakemore said. “He is currently on active Drunk and Disorderly Conduct. (DDC) parole and has outstanding warrants for his arrest… He is a known local suspect and this is not his first rodeo.”
At speeds too high for the road conditions, the driver quickly collided with various guard rails and retaining walls of the Dorsey overpass rendering the vehicle disabled, according to Blakemore.
“The suspect had attempted to take a firearm and some contraband out of his vehicle and throw it out of the car,” Blakemore said. “That is probably why he lost control.”
A loaded Ruger handgun and methamphetamine were recovered from the roadway in the area, according to official reports.
The incident was recorded on video by the officer’s dash camera.
Woodward attempted to escape by running approximately 40 yards before he was found hiding in a bush, according to reports.
“The officers did a great job of stopping and containing the area and keeping him in place until there were enough officers to bring him into custody safely,” Blakemore said.
Woodward gave up without any further incident and was taken into custody.
There was no one else in the vehicle, according to Blakemore.
“He is now back in custody and see what happens with these fresh charges,” Blakemore said. “Thankfully no one was hurt by the suspect’s recklessness.”
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
