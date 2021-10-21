Vehicle lands in backyard near Dog Bar Road
A vehicle reportedly “landed in the backyard” of a residence at the 15000 block of Dog Bar Road Thursday morning, according to CHP incident logs.
The incident was reported at 8:37 a.m. Officials closed eastbound Carrie Drive at Dog Bar Road in order to recover the vehicle.
CHP and tow trucks arriving to help pull a vehicle out of a yard after careening off an embankment on Carrie Drive near the intersection with Dog Bar Road. #theunionnow #cawx @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/TgcjwIU2pE
— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) October 21, 2021
Additionally, a jackknifed semi is blocking one lane of Highway 49 near the Independence Trail, according to scanner traffic. The incident was reported around 9:37 a.m.
The rain caused reports of flooding the area of Highway 49 and the Bennett Street off-ramp around 10 a.m.
