Vehicle fire impacts Highway 49 traffic

Traffic has stalled Wednesday morning on Highway 49, near Smith Road, because of a car fire, the California Highway Patrol states.

The car fire was reported at 10:08 a.m. The vehicle is fully engulfed.

“In Nevada County, Highway 49 has the southbound and northbound traffic lanes blocked at Smith Road due to a traffic incident. There’s no estimated time of opening. Traffic control is in effect. A detour is not provided,” CHP states.