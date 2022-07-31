Vehicle crashes into Glenbrook Basin CVS in Grass Valley
A vehicle crashed Sunday afternoon into the Glenbrook Basin CVS, though no one was injured, police said.
The car, a later model, silver 4Runner, entered the store at 1005 Sutton Way around 1:10 p.m.
“Sounds like a foot slip or momentary confusion,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Brian Blakemore said, adding the driver may have first stepped on the brake, then the gas, springing the vehicle forward and into the store.
The vehicle crashed through glass panels, between two cinder blocks supporting the roof, about 15 to 20 yards north of the front door, Blakemore said.
“We received at least three 911s,” he said of calls to dispatchers.
Police reported no injuries. No one was in the area of the store when the vehicle crashed through.
No one was taken to the hospital. The driver was not cited, the sergeant said.
“It seems to be a clear case of an accidental collision,” Blakemore said.
The business will remain closed for the remainder of Sunday. Security will be on site until the building can be secured.
