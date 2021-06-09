Vehicle bursts into flames after collision

A car was engulfed in flames after a vehicle collision in Grass Valley Wednesday afternoon, sending a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and closing the highway for hours, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a collision involving at least one vehicle off Smith Road on Highway 49. This vehicle was described as being on fire by CHP personnel, and the car was later apparently totally engulfed in the blaze.

The driver of the vehicle had to be pulled out of the car, and a medic was on scene to provide assistance, reports state.

The fire from the car, which had been moved off the roadway into an adjacent ditch, later spread to the surrounding hillside. By around 1 p.m., the blaze was reported as having been extinguished both in the car and in the surrounding field area, according to the report.

The incident led to the closure for some two hours of both the north and southbound sides of Highway 49 in the area surrounding the collision, reports state.