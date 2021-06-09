Vehicle bursts into flames after collision
A car was engulfed in flames after a vehicle collision in Grass Valley Wednesday afternoon, sending a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and closing the highway for hours, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a collision involving at least one vehicle off Smith Road on Highway 49. This vehicle was described as being on fire by CHP personnel, and the car was later apparently totally engulfed in the blaze.
The driver of the vehicle had to be pulled out of the car, and a medic was on scene to provide assistance, reports state.
The fire from the car, which had been moved off the roadway into an adjacent ditch, later spread to the surrounding hillside. By around 1 p.m., the blaze was reported as having been extinguished both in the car and in the surrounding field area, according to the report.
The incident led to the closure for some two hours of both the north and southbound sides of Highway 49 in the area surrounding the collision, reports state.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Captures: On the lookout
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions!