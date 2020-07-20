Vegetation fire reported on Country Heights Drive | TheUnion.com
Vegetation fire reported on Country Heights Drive

UPDATE 12:13 P.M.:

Forward progress of the fire on Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley has been stopped, according to Cal Fire.

Air resources have been released, and resources will remain on scene for the next four to five hours for mop up, Cal Fire tweeted.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Cal Fire responded Monday morning to reports of a vegetation fire on Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley.

Cal Fire said around 11:25 a.m. that air resources were over the fire as engines were entering the area.

Check back for more on this story.

