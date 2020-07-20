Vegetation fire reported on Country Heights Drive
UPDATE 12:13 P.M.:
Forward progress of the fire on Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley has been stopped, according to Cal Fire.
Air resources have been released, and resources will remain on scene for the next four to five hours for mop up, Cal Fire tweeted.
#CountryFire forward progress has been stopped. Air resources have been released. Resources will remain on scene for the next 4 to 5 hours for mop up.
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2020
ORIGINALLY POSTED:
Cal Fire responded Monday morning to reports of a vegetation fire on Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley.
Cal Fire said around 11:25 a.m. that air resources were over the fire as engines were entering the area.
#CountryFire CAL FIRE firefighters responding to the report of the vegetation fire on Country Heights Drive in Penn Valley (Nevada County). Air resources already over the fire as engines make access. pic.twitter.com/Qu2oFoJacu
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2020
