Vegetation fire in Penn Valley contained, no structure damage

No one was injured in a Monday vegetation fire off Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters responded at 11:09 a.m. to reports of a blaze near Country Heights Drive. The fire was fully contained in approximately an hour, and the mop-up process was expected to take another four hours, said Cal Fire public information officer Mary Eldridge.

Engines from the Penn Valley and Rough and Ready fire departments were present on the scene. Cal Fire responded on the ground in addition to releasing air resources out of Grass Valley. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office assisted early on in monitoring the surrounding road.

The fire, approximately 2 acres in size, posed a threat to four structures early on. The threat was mitigated quickly, and no structure damage occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Eldridge said.

MILL CREEK LANE

A second, unrelated fire was reported Monday afternoon on Mill Creek Lane in Grass Valley, just east of the airport. According to Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Josh Sunde, responders were dispatched at 12:33 p.m.

The cause was an oak branch which had fallen into power lines and begun to burn. The fire was extinguished after power through the lines was shut off. There was no ground fire.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.